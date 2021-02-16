Weather Blog: Leftover sleet, freezing rain and snow showers Tuesday

Sleet doesn’t stack up as high as snow…

I’ve seen reports of sleet all the way to the International Border, and because we flipped over so early (around 4:30 AM in Burlington) snowfall totals are generally lower than forecasted.

New York snow totals as of 9 AM

Vermont snow totals as of 9 AM

That being said roads are still sloppy so take it slow as you’re out and about!

While most of this system is wrapping up and tapering off to showers, freezing drizzle is possible for the rest of the day, before we end with some light snow tonight. An additional dusting to 2 inches is possible, especially through the North Country.

An area of high pressure is building in quickly for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the teens.

But the quieter weather isn’t sticking around for long as another round of snow is tracking in late Thursday and into Friday. Just like this round, plenty of uncertainty with precipitation type so check back tomorrow for more details!

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley