Throughout the day our wind remain out of the south and west, leaving folks (especially in the North Country and higher terrain) with the chance for a few snow showers or flurries… Accumulations remain meager, with only a dusting to about 2 inches expected downwind of Lake Ontario.

As we move passed midnight tonight, the snow shower chances become more widespread with an approaching low pressure system off the coast.

Unfortunately that low tracks too far out to sea for our region to see some of the highest totals with this storm… most of the heaviest band remain over Southern New England.

But I’m not saying we wont see any snow… light snow persists through the morning drive, and may leave us with a slick morning commute before we wrap thing up with lingering upslope snow showers Friday evening. Here is a look at the snowfall totals across our area.

High pressure builds into our forecast for Saturday bringing sunny conditions, with temperatures only in the lower 20’s.

Have a great Thursday!!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley