Weather Blog: Light showers today, heavy rain for Wednesday

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few spot rain showers or sprinkles and rainfall totals remain less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50’s

Tonight: After midnight showers with a few embedded downpours roll in, becoming more widespread and heavy as the morning commute rolls around. Morning lows are in the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Wednesday: Just like last Friday, widespread rain is expected through the day, with embedded pockets of heavier downpours. Rainfall totals will near an inch in some spots, welcomed rain that should put a small dent in our overall drought.

Thursday: The rain is wrapping up overnight, and skies will begin to clear out to partly sunny as temperatures are cooler only in the low 50’s. Not helping the cooler feel is a northwest wind at 10-20 mph, leaving wind chills feeling more like the low 40’s.

Friday: Clouds build back in for Friday, with rain arrive by the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 50’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley