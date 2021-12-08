Just as I forecasted, the morning snow has arrived toward the end of the morning drive, as most of us have made it in before the road got too messy.

Now we sitting in a little bit of a lull, with one system to our east, we’re waiting on another wave of snow the rolls in for the afternoon.

Just like the early batch most of these snow showers are light and festive… Although festive flurries aren’t very festive when you’re trying to drive through it! Take it easy on the roads this afternoon, as a dusting to two inches is expected for most, with a touch more likely for the higher elevations.

Snow wraps up early Thursday morning, but we’re sticking with the clouds through the afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 20’s

Another clipper system rolls in just in time for Friday Morning’s drive, but once again, light snow shouldn’t create too much havoc on the roads if you take it easy… only a dusting to half inch is expected for that batch.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley