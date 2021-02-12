Weather Blog: Light snow for Valentine’s Day

Bluebird skies and bitter wind chill!

It’s cold out there this morning, check out our current conditions as of 9 AM BRRR

But that sunshine is going to help us warm up right Haley? Well no…

Afternoon high temperatures climb to the single digits and teens above zero, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

It’s another cold night tonight with temperatures free falling back into the single and double digits below zero and wind chills ranging from -10° to -20°

Saturday is another nice day under partly sunny skies, with cloud building in by afternoon, temperatures climb to the single digits and teens.

Snow starts to make its way into the region after midnight Sunday, especially in southern zones and continues to fall lightly through Valentine’s Day.

Anticipate on and off snow showers through Valentine’s Day especially for the afternoon, with another round of energy push in by and lingering into the first part of the day Monday.

Have a Happy Valentine’s Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley