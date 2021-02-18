Weather Blog: Light snow moves in overnight

After a BEAUTIFUL day Wednesday… we had a few moment of sunshine this morning, but that is it. The clouds have taken over as our next storm system slowly but surely inches its way up the East Coast. Take a look at how massive it is!

As this low scoots to the northeast we’ll start to watch the snow spread north, arriving in a very scattered form for Southern Vermont around supper time.

Slowly but surely that snow will work its way north overspreading the region after midnight. The biggest problem with this system is the dry air it has to fight off before it can actually start falling and begin accumulating.

I would anticipate some slick spots for Friday morning’s commute with a light dusting for most by sunrise tomorrow. Snow will continue to fall very lightly through Friday, before more dry air sneaks in Friday evening tapering widespread light snow off into scattered snow showers.

Anticipate snow showers to linger through Saturday, with a northwest wind enhancing some of those bands over the higher terrain, before we are finally done with this system Saturday evening.

As the final flakes fly Saturday evening, we’ll find ourselves needing to shovel about 1-4″ for most. The higher terrain and Southern Vermont can anticipate just a smidge more, ranging from a 2-6″

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley