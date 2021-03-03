Weather Blog: Light snow showers remain for Wednesday

Today: Light morning snow is slowly tapering off to mountain flakes this afternoon with the chance for a few areas of freezing drizzle. High temperatures climb to average in the low to mid 30’s. Another round of light snow develops for the North Country by afternoon with no additional accumulations expected.

Tonight: Snow tapers off, with clearing after midnight. Morning lows fall to the teens and single digits.

Thursday: Starts off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the afternoon and few light snow flurries are possible along the international border and the Northeast Kingdom. Top temps climb to the mid 20’s

Friday: More clouds than sun with a couple of flurries developing for the evening. Top temps climb to the low 20’s

Saturday: More clouds than sun, with a mountain flurry or two possible. Mid 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 20’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley