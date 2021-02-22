Weather Blog: Light snow to start the week

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate snow persisting into the evening. Snow totals will range between a dusting to 3 inches depending on location, with only a dusting to 1 inch for the Champlain Valley. Temperatures are seasonable climbing into the low 30’s but winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph gusting to as high as 30 especially along Lake Champlain.

Tonight: Snow shower wrap up and becoming confided to the high elevations as skies remain partly cloudy. Morning lows fall back to the mid 20’s

Tuesday: We start off the day dry but we watch another front roll in for the afternoon, but this one isn’t staying all snow. As temperatures for the valleys climb to the mid to upper 30’s some of the snow will flip to plain rain.

Wednesday: Another day of snow showers mixing into plain rain in the valleys as temperatures are MILD climbing into the upper 30’s to low 40’s!

Thursday: Back to reality as temperature climb back to seasonable range in the low 30’s. It’s a transition day with decreasing clouds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low 20’s

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley