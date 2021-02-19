Weather Blog: Light snow wraps up Saturday Afternoon

Road conditions all depend on where you’re going! Southern zones have seen a bit more snow, so the roads are covered and a little bit slick, where are further north folks are experiencing dry pavement!

Road conditions at Alburgh at 8 AM

Road conditions at Mount Holly at 8 AM

Snow will continue to spread northward this afternoon, so for those who haven’t seen many flakes, you’re time is coming this afternoon. With that snow comes slippery road conditions, so take it slow!

The flakes will become a bit more scattered this evening, but still persisting through Saturday. As our wind shift to a north and west directions, upslopes snow showers keep the flakes flying through Saturday afternoon with most seeing a dusting to 4 inches.

High pressures is back in control of our forecast for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies!

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley