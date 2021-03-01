Weather Blog: March roars in like a lion with snow squall, strong winds and bitter temperatures

As we enter the month of march, Mother Natures is giving us WILD 48 hours of weather! Just like they say March is in like a lion out like a lamb!

It’s a mild start to the day as rain showers riddle the radar thanks to a passing cold front that’s draped overhead. Other than a little bit of fog, the morning drive should be relatively easy.

As the cold front departs our winds shift to the north and west and we dry out by late morning, with some sunshine peaking from behind the clouds around lunch time.

That sunshine will help to destabilize our atmosphere, ahead of another wave of energy that will help to fire off snow squalls for the afternoon and evening.

Snow Squalls are strong snow showers that feature gusty winds, heavy snow, and low visibility as well as falling temperatures that lead to a flash freeze and icy roads.

As we move into the afternoon and early evening it’s important for you to remain weather aware! Check the radar before you head out on the roads, and if you see a snow squall in your path postpone your trip if you can, or drive with extreme care! Often times we see some of the worst pile ups on the highways during snow squalls, especially because of the low visibility and slippery roads.

The threat for stronger snow squall will decrease after sunset, but a couple of snow showers will still remain through the midnight hours.

Winds will begin to ramp up later this morning as our front passes, switching from a southerly direction to a northwest flow. As that switch happens wind speeds increase to 10-20 mph gusting as high as 40, but increase even further overnight to 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph! In preparation for these gusty winds take a few minutes to make sure any loose items outside are secure and keep those electronic devices charged up as power outages are possible.

Wind Advisories are in place from 1 PM Monday afternoon to 1 PM Tuesday afternoon.

It’s no surprise that wind chills are going to be brutal with winds that strong and cold air draining in from the north and west! Morning lows Tuesday will fall to the single digits above and below zero, and when you factor in the that northwest wind we’ll find ourselves with wind chills ranging between -15 to -30° below zero! Bundle up if you heading out to vote on Town Meeting Day or supporting your favorite candidate.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley