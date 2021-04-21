Weather Blog: Messy weather for the evening commute

The messy weather we’ve been tracking all week long is over head, and making for a tough morning drive… the first one we’ve seen in a little over a month.

As of 10 AM most of the heaviest snow is over the North Country with another band of heavy snow stretching from along eastern Vermont.

Warmer temperatures to the south of our system will help to fuel strong to even severe storms to Vermont’s southern counties and the Upper Valley. Gusty winds and rumbles of thunder are possible as this lines swings through.

On the opposite side of that low pressure system is a ton of colder air that will bring heavy wet snow as that same band passes by. Poor visibility and difficult driving conditions will be an issue during the evening drive.

As the low pressure system departs and temperatures cool we flip over to some light snow, and as a north and west wind picks up, upslope snow showers will take over and persist through Thursday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley