We are keeping an eye on road conditions this evening, as a mix of sleet, freezing rain, plain rain and snow falls for the region.

Now this round of precipitation is only falling for a few more hours… and we’re kicking off the morning commute with a mostly dry radar. That being said roads, especially in the northern mountain passes, and the Northeast Kingdom.

The forecast remains dry through the morning, before the cold front pushes scattered showers and a few storms in for the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Outside of these storms winds are howling out of the south at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph helping to transport warmer air northward… our afternoon highs climb to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Oh and dewpoints touching the 50’s, the air has a density to it that we haven’t felt in a while!

Cooler air drains in for Friday, with lingering showers or snow showers temperatures climb to seasonable in the mid 40’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley