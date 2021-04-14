Weather Blog: Mild in the 60’s Wednesday… Mountain snow by Friday

It’s another day of a mix of sun and clouds, you can clearly see the swath of cloud cover that is encompassing the Champlain Valley and southern Vermont, where the NEK and North Country all have beautiful sunshine this morning!

Expect more clouds to build in this afternoon with a spot shower possible especially in the higher terrain as temperatures still remain about 10 degrees above average in the mid 60’s

Tonight a few spot showers may linger just past sunset otherwise the clouds are sticking around as our next storm nears from the west.

Well start off with widespread showers and a few heavier downpours over the North Country early Thursday, but slowly as we head toward afternoon those rain showers encompass the entire region.

As a secondary low pressure system develops off the coast and moves northward we get a resurge of precip the helps to drag in cooler air aloft. That cooler air transitions rain drops to snowflakes for folks living above 1500 ft. If you’re living below 1500 ft. you may mix in with a few snow flakes, but warmer temperatures will help accumulations to remain minimal.

It is an incredibly elevations dependent storm, so much so that if say you’re driving on Rt. 4 between Rutland and Killington you’ll start with virtually no snow, and finish off in the mountains with nearly a foot.

Rainfall totals range from between 1.0 and 1.5″ in Western Vermont and the North Country to about 0.25-0.5″ in Eastern Vermont.

Rain and snow wraps up for the most part Friday night, but skies remain partly cloudy through Saturday with the chance for a few remain showers or sprinkles.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley