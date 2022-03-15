Tonight: A few leftover rain and snow showers… snow totals remain less than an inch. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20’s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with breaks of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures reaching the upper 40’s and low 50’s

Thursday: Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Luck of the Irish we have partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s

Friday: More clouds and nearby showers. Temperature in the mid 50’s

Saturday: Rain, with a wintry mix possible for the colder hallows of the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks. Rainfall totals range between 1-2″, and we’ll be keeping watch of our area rivers

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley