Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some light snow showers or wintry mix rolling in for eastern zones after lunch time. Accumulations range from a dusting to 3 inches, and some of those flakes may change to freezing drizzle by evening, creating slick spots. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 30’s..

Tonight: Keeping watch for some pockets of freezing drizzle, and slick roads overnight as the precip comes to an end. Skies are mostly cloudy and we dip back into the teens and twenties.

Tuesday: We keep the chance for a bit of wintry mix showers through Tuesday although little to no accumulations are expected. Temperatures climb to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Have a great Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley