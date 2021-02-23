Weather Blog: Mild with a mix of rain and snow

Today: You might find some leftover slop on the roads during this morning’s commute, otherwise we’re dry until around noon when another passing system shakes up the snow globe again. Snow should remain light, and most will only see a dusting to 2 inches (3-5″ for Mnt Peaks). Temperatures are mild in the upper 30’s while winds remain a bit breezy out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers are wrapping up and becoming terrain influenced, partly cloudy with morning lows falling only to the low 30’s

Wednesday: Another mild start, with mostly cloudy skies and our next disturbance cruising in after lunch time. This time there will be enough warm air in the lower level of the atmosphere to bring valley rain, and mountain snow. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s

We finally wrap up the precip early Thursday morning and skies will begin to clear out, but chiller temperature are coming along with it, as temperatures only climb to the low 30’s

Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the low 20’s for Friday