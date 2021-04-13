Weather Blog: Mild with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday

While some folks are beginning this Tuesday with sunshine, the North Country has been plagued by a deck of clouds and handful of sprinkles.

It’s another day of a mix of sunshine and clouds today, as our temperatures climb 10 degrees above average in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday will be a copy and paste forecast from Tuesday, with the exception of a couple of sprinkles by afternoon.

There won’t be nearly as many break in the clouds Thursday as a nearby low pressure system bring some showers especially for the western portion of our region.

That low pressure system combined with a developing coastal low interact to bring rain for Thursday night and Friday.

There will be a sharp gradient between some heavier downpours in southern zone, with much lighter showers to the north. Enough cold air moves into the mid levels of the atmosphere that allow rain to switch to snow in the mountain peaks.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley