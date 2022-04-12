We have much to consider this morning between the cool temperatures, showers/downpours, travel impacts, and reduced visibility. The activity and tricky travel comes as a boundary scoots by New England this morning. Showers and downpours will last through the late morning followed by a tapering to a few sprinkles by lunchtime.

The remainder of the afternoon will exhibit rapid clearing and a return to mostly sunny skies. It will also be a blustery afternoon of weather with north winds gusting upwards of 20-30 mph from time to time, especially across the higher terrain. Highs will manage the upper 50s to middle 60s from the North Country and Upper Valley to southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

As we navigate the waters known as the midweek forecast, we will be paying close attention to another developing disturbance set to bring some wet weather to southern Quebec and Montreal through the afternoon. Highs will manage the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday evening and night there’s a chance for a few strong thunderstorms and heavier downpours across the St. Lawrence and Champlain Valleys. The Storm Prediction Center has even outlined a marginal risk for a severe storm or two in Essex County, New York. We’ll monitor the situation as the forecast evolves. One thing is for sure, we’ll head back into the 60s to wrap up our Wednesday afternoon.