Tonight: Patchy fog, with temperatures dipping back into the upper 40’s

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a few spot sprinkle or shower especially over the Adirondacks by afternoon. temperatures climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s, but dewpoints remain in check in the 50’s

Saturday: Hot and HUMID! Temperatures have the chance to reach record levels (92° is the record for May 21st set back in 1911) and dewpoint surge into the upper 60’s. With a cold front nosing into the region, we fire off a quick moving line of strong to severe storms with gusty winds, small hall heavy rain and a lot of lightning.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley