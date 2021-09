Today: Partly sunny with at times breaks of mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a spot shower especially through the Northeast Kingdom as temperature climb to the mid to upper 60’s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a handful of sprinkles or showers passing through. Temperatures fall to the mid 50’s

Friday: A mix of some sunshine but a lot of clouds with a spot sprinkle or two as we climb to the mid 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mid 70’s

