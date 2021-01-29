Weather Blog: Moderating temperatures through the weekend

Today: Bitterly cold! Temperatures start off below zero, and reach the single digits by afternoon, but a strong northwest wind will keep wind chills between -5 and -15° all day long! That northwest wind may also kick off a few light snow showers for the Northeast Kingdom and a dusting to an inch can’t be rule out.

Tonight: Still cold. Morning lows are back below zero, but our winds aren’t as strong as they were this morning, so wind chills stay with in the -5 to -15° range.

Saturday: Not quiet as cold, but still frigid! Clouds will decrease to mostly sunny by afternoon as temperatures climb to the teens. Although winds are lighter out of the north at 5-10 mph, wind chills are still +/- 5°

Sunday: We finally turn the cold corner! Skies are partly to mostly sunny and temperatures climb into the low 20° and winds are calm, so wind chills won’t be too much of a factor! A great day to get outside!

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures returning to seasonable in the upper 20’s

As we head into next week we’re tracking a coastal low for Tuesday and Wednesday that will likely bring a plowable snow to parts of New England. Just like every other storm this winter, our weather models have been dancing back and forth with the highest snow totals, so it difficult at this point to give you exact idea about impacts. As always check back with us as this storm gets closer!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley