Weather Blog: More clouds and showers for the end of the week

It’s another sunny and mild day Tuesday! But unfortunately this is the last of the perfectly sunny days, with more clouds and rain for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds by afternoon. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees

Tonight: Clouds continue to fill in, leading to a partly cloudy night. Morning lows fall mild in the upper 30’s and low 40’s

Wednesday: Partly sunny and still mild with temperatures climb into the mid 60’s

Thursday: A couple of overnight rain showers clear out for the morning, giving way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 60’s

Friday: Rain. Temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Rain fall totals for Friday will range between a half an inch to an inch! Beneficial for our current drought, but unfortunately melting a lot of our lingering snow pack.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley