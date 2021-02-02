Weather Blog: More flakes left to fly

Well this morning’s commute was a tough one for some folks, not so bad for others! It all depending on location!

A band of heavy snow with snow fall rates nearing an inch per hour tracked north into the Champlain Valley around 4 AM, but following close behind was a dry slot from the center of our low pressure system that quickly ending the snow for Southern Vermont and NEK.

We are far from finished with this storm, but looking at some of our snow totals thus far our forecast is in good shape!

Tonight expect snow to fall heavier through the evening drive before tapering off to scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow is persisting through the Wednesday morning drive, but not falling quite as heavy as this morning, so road conditions won’t be as difficult.

Snow showers are on the board in northern zones, especially the north country Wednesday, with an a dusting to 4 inches possible.

Quieter weather is with us Thursday, but another round of snow showers moves in by Friday afternoon!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley