Weather Blog: More rain/snow showers rolling in this afternoon

Other than a few slushy spots in the higher terrain, this morning’s commute has been easy going with primarily wet pavement!

Snowfall totals have been less than impressive, a few hundredths of an inch for most.

Keep an eye out for more rain/snow showers this afternoon, but snowfall totals remain less than an inch for most folks, especially below 2000′.

Flakes may briefly fly overnight in the broad valleys as temperatures fall below freezing, but at the same time those flakes are becoming more confined to the higher mountain peaks early Tuesday.

A few mountain flakes are possible under a northwest wind Tuesday otherwise skies are partly sunny, and temperatures are cool in upper 30’s to low 40’s

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley