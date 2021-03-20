Weather Blog: More sunshine for the first full day of spring!

Uh! Today was so beautiful!! With high temperatures climbing into the 50’s across Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, you can’t get much better weather than this for the first day of SPRING!

And the best part is this weather ISN’T GOING ANYWHERE!!

We stick with the sunshine, blue skies and temperatures nearing 60 through Wednesday (although there may be a few more clouds by Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next system) It is truly an amazing start to spring, especially since spring is so notorious for not arriving on time around here!

Thursday brings our next chance for rain, right now it’s looking like some nearby showers with the bulk of the rain falling overnight and into Friday… but that’s a long ways out! Plenty of time to dive into those details, for now let’s soak in the sun!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley