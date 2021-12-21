Welcome to the darkest day of the year! With only 8 hours and 50 minutes of sunlight today, the Winter Solstice mark the start of longer days!

We have a nasty little snow shower rolling through the Champlain Valley at this hour… on top of low visibility, breezy winds and even a few slick spot this system also has a history of lightning with a rumble of thunder reported in the North Country.

As this system treks south, along a passing cold front it’ll begin to weaken eventually falling apart later this morning, leaving a partly sunny day for the rest of Tuesday with falling temperatures in the 20’s by afternoon.

Our next system rolls in for Wednesday… It’s actually a combination of two system, one coming off the great lakes and one off the coast. The coastal storm will bring steadier snow for folk in and east of the Connecticut River Valley… The clipper off the Great Lakes brings snow showers for the rest of region as snowfall totals remain between a dusting to two inches.

Quieter and sunnier weather rolls in for Thursday, but with a colder airmass in place, afternoon high temperatures are in the teens and lower 20’s.

Still keeping an eye on a Christmas Day system… it was trending a bit weaker and a bit cooler, meaning less of a chance for mix, with most folks remaining all snow through the afternoon. Still plenty of time to iron out those detail so stay tuned especially if you’re traveling!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley