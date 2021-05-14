Weather Blog: Mostly sunny with spot showers or storms through the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny, with a few more puffy clouds and a spot shower chance for the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 60’s to low to mid 70’s.

Tonight: Spot showers wrap up, and we’re mostly clear as morning lows fall to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Saturday: Rinse and repeat forecast from Friday with mostly sunny skies to start and a small chance for a spot shower by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to mid 70’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies to start, with afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures climbing to the low 70’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mid 70’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley