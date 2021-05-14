Weather Blog: Mostly sunny with spot showers or storms through the weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a few more puffy clouds and a spot shower chance for the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 60’s to low to mid 70’s.

Tonight: Spot showers wrap up, and we’re mostly clear as morning lows fall to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Saturday: Rinse and repeat forecast from Friday with mostly sunny skies to start and a small chance for a spot shower by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to mid 70’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies to start, with afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures climbing to the low 70’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mid 70’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog