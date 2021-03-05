Weather Blog: Mountain flakes wrap up for the weekend

Today: Considerable cloudiness, with mountain snow showers. Temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s but wind chills leave us feeling bitter in the single digits through the afternoon.
Tonight: A few lingering snow showers, especially for the higher terrain. Mostly cloudy with morning lows falling to the teens and single digits.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few mountain flurries. Low 20’s
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 20’s
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 30’s
50’s and sunshine by mid week next week! Spring is that you?