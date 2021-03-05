Weather Blog: Mountain flakes wrap up for the weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Considerable cloudiness, with mountain snow showers. Temperatures climb to the upper teens and low 20’s but wind chills leave us feeling bitter in the single digits through the afternoon.

Tonight: A few lingering snow showers, especially for the higher terrain. Mostly cloudy with morning lows falling to the teens and single digits.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few mountain flurries. Low 20’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 20’s

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid 30’s

50’s and sunshine by mid week next week! Spring is that you?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog