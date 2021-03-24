Weather Blog: Near record warmth Thursday, soggy morning drive Friday

Well our sunny weather has come and gone! We’re waking up Wednesday morning with a more clouds than we’ve seen in the past 5 days, as our next system inches closer to the region.

It’s still a mild day, with temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s but clouds will continue to fill in with a couple of spot rain showers likely by mid to late afternoon.

Shower will continue to fall lightly overnight, especially for southern Vermont and New Hampshire, wrapping up for the most part by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday starts with clouds and a bit of leftover drizzle, but dry air will help skies clear briefly for the afternoon as temperatures are potentially record breaking! Burlington’s record high temperature for March 25 is 68 degrees, and we’re forecasting 70°!

Clouds will fill back in and rain is arriving after midnight, falling at times heavy through the morning drive!

Friday is definitely the day to have the rain gear handy as you’re out and about! Looking into the late morning we move into the dry sector of the storm, but shower and storms bubble up as the cold front passes through by Friday afternoon, some featuring gusty winds and a couple of rumbles of thunder.

As this low pressure system departs colder air will begin to wrap in from the north and west transitioning any leftover rain showers into snow shower. And that northwest wind will also help to provide some upslope snow showers for the higher terrain in Northern Vermont and New York. Snowfall totals for most look to range between a dusting to 3 inches.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley