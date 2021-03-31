Weather Blog: No April Fools’ jokes here… We got snow on the way!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You read the headline… I don’t want to hear it! We don’t joke about snow this time of year!

We have a wild 48 hours of weather coming our way so strap in, we’re going on a rollercoaster ride.

The ride starts off gently today, with mild temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Clouds are filling in and light rain arrives around lunch time persisting through the evening with even a couple of heavier downpours as the front passes through.

As the front passes by, temperatures will fall as winds shift to a colder northwest direction. But as the front passes through it stalls out, allowing an area of low pressure to develop off the coast bringing a surge of moisture and cold air that changes the rain to snow early Thursday morning!

Here is the timeline:

12 AM: A couple of scattered light rain showers overhead.

Thursday at Midnight

5 AM: Heavier precipitation over spreads the region and as colder air drain in from the north and west transitioning the rain to snow. First up? The North Country.

Thursday at 5 AM

8 AM: Colder air continues to drop temperatures below freezing, flipping the rain to snow for the rest of our region.

Thursday at 8 AM

12 PM: The heaviest axis of precipitation is shifting off the coast, but because we remain under a northwest wind with plenty of left over moisture in the atmosphere- Upslope snow showers will persist through the evening before become more confided to the mountains Friday.

I know you’re all here for the snow totals! Here is what were thinking:

Obviously with the quicker transition to snow, the mountains of Northern New York and Vermont can anticipate the highest totals, with some spots nearing 6-12″ when we finally wrap things up early Friday morning.

Drier and warmer weather for the weekend means this snow isn’t sticking around for long!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog