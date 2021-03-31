Weather Blog: No April Fools’ jokes here… We got snow on the way!

You read the headline… I don’t want to hear it! We don’t joke about snow this time of year!

We have a wild 48 hours of weather coming our way so strap in, we’re going on a rollercoaster ride.

The ride starts off gently today, with mild temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Clouds are filling in and light rain arrives around lunch time persisting through the evening with even a couple of heavier downpours as the front passes through.

As the front passes by, temperatures will fall as winds shift to a colder northwest direction. But as the front passes through it stalls out, allowing an area of low pressure to develop off the coast bringing a surge of moisture and cold air that changes the rain to snow early Thursday morning!

Here is the timeline:

12 AM: A couple of scattered light rain showers overhead.

Thursday at Midnight

5 AM: Heavier precipitation over spreads the region and as colder air drain in from the north and west transitioning the rain to snow. First up? The North Country.

Thursday at 5 AM

8 AM: Colder air continues to drop temperatures below freezing, flipping the rain to snow for the rest of our region.

Thursday at 8 AM

12 PM: The heaviest axis of precipitation is shifting off the coast, but because we remain under a northwest wind with plenty of left over moisture in the atmosphere- Upslope snow showers will persist through the evening before become more confided to the mountains Friday.

I know you’re all here for the snow totals! Here is what were thinking:

Obviously with the quicker transition to snow, the mountains of Northern New York and Vermont can anticipate the highest totals, with some spots nearing 6-12″ when we finally wrap things up early Friday morning.

Drier and warmer weather for the weekend means this snow isn’t sticking around for long!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley