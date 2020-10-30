Weather Blog: No tricks all treats for the Halloween forecast

The snow is quickly exiting the region, with many folks in our southern communities waking up to a winter wonderland!

Snowfall reports so far have been within the forecast range- 2.0 inches in Shrewsbury, 3.5 inches in Andover, and 3.0 inches in Danby.

Skies will slowly clear this afternoon to mostly sunny, but its a colder day as top temperatures only reach the mid to upper 30’s, but a brisk northerly wind will make windchills feel more like the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

The colder weather is sticking around early Saturday morning, potentially breaking records with overnight lows reaching the low 20’s in the valleys, teens in the higher terrain, with a couple of our colder hallow locations like Island Pond and Saranac Lake touching the SINGLE DIGITS!

No tricks all treats for Halloween’s forecast as mostly sunny skies will persist through the daylight hours, other than a few fair weather passing clouds, it’s blue skies for as far as the eye can see!

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Halloween night, as Daylight Saving time comes to an end!

Sunday expect increasing clouds through the afternoon with rain and snow showers for the evening. Winds are breezy out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gust to 35, helping temperatures to reach the 50’s, before falling back into the 30’s for Monday. Monday morning expect snow showers to make for a slick morning commute.

Have a safe and healthy Halloween!!!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley