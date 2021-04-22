Weather Blog: Old Man Winter is keeping us cold Thursday

If you haven’t stepped outside this morning… brace yourself. IT’S COLD! Like February cold! Temperatures in the 20’s, winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph… combine the two and here are our current wind chills! BRRRRR

Remember when we were in the 70’s earlier this month? Well hang on to that thought as you’re clearing snow off the car this morning, it’ll probably make dealing with these wind chills a little easier!

Speak of snow- Here is a look at some of the totals we saw around the region!

It’s a raw and cold day, with those winds staying blustery, partly to mostly cloudy skies and leftover upslope snow showers through the mountain peaks. And temperatures staying in the upper 30’s to low 40’s!

But this little blast of winter isn’t lasting too much longer!

Partly to mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast for Friday, as temperatures make their way into the mid 50’s, and by Saturday were reaching the mid 60’s (that’ll help to melt the snow)

Happy Earth Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley