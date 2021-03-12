Weather Blog: Old man winter is making a comeback for the weekend

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, because we only have a few moments left of it as much cooler air begins to sink in under a blustery north and west wind.

That not to say that today’s forecast isn’t lovely with mostly sunny skies to start! Temperatures are now in the low to mid 40’s but will eventually fall to the low 40’s and 30’s by afternoon and continue to fall overnight as another reinforcing cold front swings in for the evening.

With that shot of cold air comes some snow shower or an occasional snow squall, will most will remain on the weaker end a few could feature gusty winds, quick falling snow and low visibility.

Overnight we hold on to that chance for flakes through the first part of the day Saturday in the Northeast Kingdom before skies clear out and morning lows fall to the low 20’s.

A cooler day is on tap for both Saturday and Sunday, seasonable compared where we’ve been.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies to start, with a breezy northwest winds, temperatures in the mid 30’s but windchills will feel more like the teens and twentys

Sunday comes with a bit more cloud cover and a few mountain snow showers by afternoon as temperatures climb to the low 30’s and bitter winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph leaving wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley