Weather Blog: One last unseasonably warm day

Today: Mostly sunny and warm! Temperatures climbing into the upper 60’s to low 70’s and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds after midnight. Temperatures fall to the 50’s

Veteran’s Day: Rain showers push in for late morning, and continue into the evening as a front passes by. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s and rainfall totals range between a few hundredths of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Thursday: Skies clear out quick to mostly sunny as high temperature reach the 50’s

Friday: A few more clouds with a small chance for a spot shower or sprinkle as temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 40’s, back to reality!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley