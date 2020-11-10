Weather Blog: One last unseasonably warm day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm! Temperatures climbing into the upper 60’s to low 70’s and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds after midnight. Temperatures fall to the 50’s

Veteran’s Day: Rain showers push in for late morning, and continue into the evening as a front passes by. High temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60’s and rainfall totals range between a few hundredths of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Thursday: Skies clear out quick to mostly sunny as high temperature reach the 50’s

Friday: A few more clouds with a small chance for a spot shower or sprinkle as temperatures climb to the low 50’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 40’s, back to reality!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog