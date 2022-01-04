As you step out the door this morning brace yourself… it’s cold! BRRRR! Bundle up!

Unlike yesterday where Burlington saw a high of 13 degrees, today most folks make it into the mid to upper twenties this afternoon… but it comes at a cost!

A breezy southerly wind at 10 to 15 mph channels in some warmer air from the south helping our actual air temperatures climb to seasonable… but that breeze also leaves us with wind chills in the teens and lower 20’s all afternoon!

With increasing clouds overnight acting as a blanket, temperatures remain seasonable by Wednesday morning- in the teens and lower 20’s

Clouds and a few showers are possible Wednesday morning in Eastern Vermont and Southern New Hampshire as a tiny disturbance passes through… another passing cold front Wednesday Afternoon kicks off some snow showers and lake effect bands from Ontario, as afternoon high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30’s nearing 40 degrees!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley