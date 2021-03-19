Weather Blog: One more chilly day before spring (and spring weather) arrives Saturday

Happy final day of winter and Friday!

I’m considering today’s forecast winter’s last hurrah! Temperatures will be below average in the upper 20’s to low 30’s under mostly sunny skies.

First day of spring looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies a few fair weather clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Another spectacularly sunny day Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the upper 50’s

By Tuesday temperatures are climbing into the 60’s and skies are still mostly sunny!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley