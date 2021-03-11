Weather Blog: One more spring-like day before we head back to winter late Friday

Today: More clouds than sun, with a few sprinkles possible through the afternoon. Temperatures are still mild climbing into the upper 50’s nearing 60°

Tonight: There is a better chance for rain showers as we head past sunset, with scattered showers through midnight, then clearing skies as we move toward sunrise.

Friday: We’re dry and sunny to start the day but clouds will build as another front swings for the afternoon. That front will bring scattered snow showers and snow squalls, some of which could features heavy snow, low visibility and gusty winds. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning, falling through the afternoon from the low 50’s to the low 40’s. As we move sunrise temperatures will continue to fall below freezing, potentially leading to a flash freeze.

Saturday: We return to seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the low 30’s.

Don’t forget to spring your clocks forward Saturday night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley