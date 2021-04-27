Weather Blog: One more sunny day before showers set in for the rest of the week

It is a lovely start to this Tuesday! Hey check out the sunrise from 5:50 AM this morning!

Grab the sunglasses today as we see a mix of sun and clouds (depending on your location) as a warm front noses into south and western portions of the North Country and Southern Vermont. Otherwise the sunshine is the way to go with temperatures climbing into the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Overnight clouds will build in and scattered showers and heavier downpours arrive after midnight Wednesday morning.

Those showers are very brief, only featuring a couple of heavier pockets of rain, and wrapping up around sunrise, and leaving us cloudy to start Wednesday.

We stay dry through the noon time hour before another batch of showers and thunderstorm roll through featuring a few heavier downpours, and a rumble of thunder or two. Temperatures for Wednesday reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Another round of showers arrives for Thursday afternoon, with more shower chances rolling in for Friday and Saturday

Happy Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley