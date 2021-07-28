Weather Blog: One sunny day before rain chances return late Thursday

Sunny and 75° That’s it…. that’s the forecast for today! Enjoy!

It’s a clear and cooler night with overnight lows falling to the 50’s… mid to upper 40’s for chillier spots like the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New York.

While its a sunny start to Thursday, clouds are quickly building in with scattered showers and storms beginning to riddle the radar by afternoon, becoming more widespread and heavy overnight. Afternoon high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70’s

Rain will wrap up Friday morning, with a damp and cool forecast for the rest of the day as afternoon high temperatures climb to mid to upper 60’s.

Back to sunshine and 70’s for Saturday!

Happy Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley