Weather Blog: Persistent upslope snow showers Wednesday

With the exception of the North Country and the mountain peaks, were getting a little break from the snow, and road crews are catching up! Conditions are still sloppy, but definitely an improvement from yesterday!

But a little bit of patchy drizzle, especially east of the Champlain Valley may make for a sneaky slippery commute (without mentioning the mushy slop that’s still leftover on the roads from yesterday afternoon) and we’re still not done with the snow!

Here is our set up:

The snow that is wrapping into the North Country at this hour is thanks to a low pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes. Another low moves in behind it, switching our wind direction to a northwest flow and bringing upslope snow showers this afternoon.

Additional snow will depend on locations, with most seeing a dusting to 2 inches. The eastern slopes of the Adirondacks is once again the exception with another 2-5 inches expected through the afternoon.

Snow showers become confined to the higher terrain in the early hours of Thursday, and skies will begin to clear out to partly sunny by Thursday afternoon.

We’re watching another low pressure system pushing in for Friday afternoon, this one will move a little quicker than the last. A dusting to 4 inches can be expected through Saturday morning, with the chance for a little bit high totals thanks to some lake effect action.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley