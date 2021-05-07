Weather Blog: Pleasant weekend forecast despite a few shower chances

Today: Mostly sunny to start, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and a few spot showers over the Saint Lawrence River Valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 50’s to low 60’s with winds out of the south at 3-5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, especially over the North Country where a couple showers can be found. Temperatures fall to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Saturday: A mix of sunshine and cloud cover, again more clouds for the North Country where showers are still cruising through the Saint Lawrence River Valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny, with an afternoon sprinkle possible in southern zones. Temperatures climb to the low 60’s

Although there seems to be a lot of shower chances this weekend, check out our total rain fall through Monday… It not going to add up to a lot, especially over Vermont and New Hampshire- only a few hundredth of an inch is expected.

Have a great weekend and Happy Mother’s Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley