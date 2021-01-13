Weather Blog: Quiet end to the week, messy weather for the weekend

Hey guys happy Wednesday, I hope you’re week is going well!

Another day, another forecast of clouds and a couple of flurries. But today I’m excited, because we can finally start talking about a system for Friday Night and Saturday that is looking more and more like the snow we’ve been asking for!

Here’s what we got:

Today, just like yesterday and the day before, we have partly to mostly cloudy skies, one or two passing flurries and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 30’s

Same story for Thursday, and between a handful of snow flurries over the next two days, a dusting to half inch of snow can be expected.

But lets dive into the weekend, because things are getting busy!

Friday night we’ll watch as an occluded or weakening cold front moves into the region, bringing a mix of rain for the valleys and snow for the higher elevations. The positioning of the occluded front becomes the marking point for a secondary coastal low pressure system to develop and track inland.

The track of that low will determined how snowy our forecast will be, but it’s going to be a tough call, with temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark at the surface, types or precipitation maybe elevation depended.

Still a lot of details to iron out with this system so check back before the end of the week for the latest!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley