Weather Blog: Quiet forecast Monday, chilly temperatures return

Happy Sunday everyone!

A few light snow showers across the region today, not accumulating too much as our low pressure system passed a bit further south than expected, keeping most of the steadier snowfall off to our south. A band of some steadier snow showers will move through around dinner time, leading to a coating to an inch of snowfall accumulation. Snow showers will begin to taper off tonight as skies remain on the cloudy side. Overnight lows will fall into teens for most, single digits in the higher terrain, so bundle up! Winds turn out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday will feature some sunshine mixed with clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be chilly however as northwesterly flow remains, locking in a cooler airmass, peaking in the lower 20s. Winds will make it feel more like the teens and even single digits in the early morning hours, so dress accordingly when heading out to work or the bus stop.

Another chance for snow looks to arrive Tuesday, which could deliver a few inches of fresh snowfall once again. We stay below average for most of the next seven days, as temperatures peak in the mid to lower 20s.