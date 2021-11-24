Weather Blog: Quiet weather heading into Thanksgiving

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. A milder day compared to Tuesday with a lot less wind (only out of the south at 3-5 mph) and wind chills remain in check in the mid 30’s for the most part.

Tonight: A few more clouds works in, otherwise skies are partly clear and morning lows are in the mid to upper 20’s.

We may find a little bit of sunshine as we’re putting the turkey in the oven early Thursday, but clouds are quickly filling in with a spot sprinkle or flurry possible mid-morning otherwise we are staying dry for the daylight hours of Thanksgiving.

Light rain showers rolls overnight and into early Friday morning, before making the flip to some light snow by late afternoon for the higher elevations as cold air begins to drain in behind the front. Snow showers persist through Friday’s forecast even making the flip to some flakes for the valleys overnight.

When the flakes finally come to an end, the mountains peaks of northern Vermont will likely near a foot. Most of our valleys range between a dusting to about 3 inches while the higher terrain of the Kingdom could see 3-5″.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley