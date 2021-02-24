Weather Blog: Rain and snow moves in overnight

Holy Moley, it’s beautiful out!!!

Some sunshine peaking from behind the clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s, get outside and enjoy it while you can!

Clouds are building in this afternoon, ahead of our next system that rolls into the region by mid to late afternoon.

That system is posed to bring a mix of rain for the valleys, with snow for the higher terrain. At times that snow will fall heavy, with big fat flakes (those wet flakes easily collide and combine when falling at warmer temperatures) and low visibilty! Take care for the evening drive, it could be a messy one.

This system is cruising by quickly with cold air draining in as the cold front passes later tonight. Any rain showers switch back to snow showers, and become terrain driven after midnight.

Totals will vary based on elevation, with only a dusting to two inches expected for most in the valleys (and much of that will come from the upslope snow showers on the back end of the system). The higher elevation along the spine of the greens and northern portions of the Adirondacks can anticipate totals closer to 2-5″

This system quick wraps up early Thursday morning, with decreasing clouds, but a lingering gusty northwesterly wind and cooler temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Skies are partly to mostly sunny for Friday with temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley