Weather Blog: Rain and snow showers for the last Monday of 2020

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with light rain and snow showers pushing through by late morning and early afternoon. Snowfall totals will be light, ranging between a dusting to and inch as temperatures climb to the upper 30’s to low 40’s

Tonight: A few leftover snow showers wrap up, and skies clear out as temperatures fall to the single digits and teens.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperature climbing to the upper teens and low 20’s

Wednesday: Clouds are increasing and temperatures climb into the mid 30’s

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers pushing in after midnight and lingering through the start of the last day of 2020! Temperatures fall to the 30’s with breezy winds out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Thursday: Expect scattered showers, with a dusting to 2 inches expected. Most of the precip will wrap up as New Year’s Eve festivities begin!

Happy Last Monday of 2020!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley