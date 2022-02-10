Although we’ve found a few breaks of sunshine here and there this morning… most have been dealing with snow, and the slop to go along with it.

More rain and snow showers are rolling in, with some help from Lake Ontario but accumulations should mainly remain in the higher terrain as temperatures have already rose about the freezing mark in the broad valleys and are heading toward the mid to upper 30’s nearing 40.

We dry out the showers overnight, and skies try to clear out to partly sunny by Friday morning, but with another storm system rolling right in for Friday Afternoon.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley