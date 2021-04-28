Weather Blog: Rain chances remain into Friday

Happy Wednesday!

Rainfall will continue to become more widespread this afternoon and evening with isolated storms possible in central/ southern Vermont and New Hampshire. With light winds, cloud cover remaining and showers persisting, overnight lows remain mild, in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees tonight.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few early showers otherwise dry through the noon hour. More widespread rainfall moves in around 3/4 pm and will remain steady overnight and into early Friday as another low pressure system moves through. Rainfall totals by Friday morning (including Wednesday evening and Thursday) look to be close to an inch if not locally higher in some locations. High temperatures on Thursday will peak in the lower 60s with winds north 5-10 mph.

The weekend is looking to be cooler to start with some sunshine Saturday. A few more showers possible now Saturday night and early Sunday.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn