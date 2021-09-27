Weather Blog: Rain chances to start the work week

While it might be dry now, today’s rain is rolling across the Great Lakes and into the Adirondack as we speak! Grab the rain gear as you head out the door!

Rainfall totals should remain pretty light, with a bit more precip near the Canadian Border, folks there may near about a half an inch where everyone else remains between 0.10″- 0.25″.

Showers wrap up as we move past midnight tonight, and skies will clear out allowing morning lows to fall to the upper 40’s and low 50’s, with a bit of patchy fog possible in our river valleys.

As skies slowly clear out, Tuesday’s forecast brings some sunshine but cooler temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

The 60’s are here to stay this week, with a few more chances for showers mid week, and sunshine returning to finish off the work week and start the weekend!

Happy Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley