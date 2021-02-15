Weather Blog: Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to impact Tuesday morning’s commute

Incredible weather happening across the lower 48, as a deep dip in our jet stream has sent arctic air south towards the U.S.-Mexico Border! Snow is being reported in places as far south as Houston!

This dip in the jet stream has put New England in the path of developing low pressure systems, and we have a couple of them moving in this week!

Right now, it’s the calm before the storm! We saw a little bit of sunshine this morning, but clouds have taken hold ahead of our first system.

I’m calling this one the appetizer- a quick moving upper level disturbance that’s tracking in after 12 PM today. It will wrap up as flurries by dinnertime tonight with only about a dusting to 2 inches expected for most.

There will be a lull from dinnertime to midnight, and then the main entrée move in!

Snow will quickly overspread Vermont, New York and New Hampshire as we move towards midnight, with snowfall rates picking up quickly between 1-2″/hour at times.

That snow will continue to fall heavy in northern portions of our region, while southern zone watch a warm front pushes warm air into the mid-levels of the atmosphere switching snow into sleet and freezing rain. That is going to trim totals done, for some more than others.

Vermont’s southern two counties can expect the most about of mixing, therefore the lowest totals- for most it’ll range from 2-4″

With a little bit less mixing and a little bit more snow, snow totals for Rutland and Windsor counties will range from 4-8″

The rest of the region will range from 6 to 12 inches, with a 12″+ likely for the mountain peaks.

Now if the warm air tracks a little bit further north, than totals will get chopped down, there is a little bit of uncertainty with this forecast.

Snow comes to an end Tuesday evening with just a few light ligering snow showers.

Drier weather moves in for Wednesday, with another messy system for Thursday night/Friday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley